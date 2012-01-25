Official League Sponsors Foot Most of Bill for 'NFL Honors' Time-Buy Awards Show

NBC's first-ever

telecast on Super Bowl eve of the two-hour primetime awards special NFL

Honors is sold out of commercial avails, but it was the NFL, not NBC, that

did the ad-time selling.





The

show, which will air from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a time buy, meaning

the NFL bought the two-hour block from NBC, and the league was

responsible for selling all commercial time. In addition, the NFL also sold the

sponsorships linked to all the awards that will be presented on the show.





The

commercials were sold in packages for both the awards telecast and the red

carpet show to be televised on NFL Network from 8-9 p.m. that evening. The

packages also included brand exposure at assorted Super Bowl locations during that

week.





The

NFL Network ad sales team sold the ad packages and the NFL Network is also

producing the show in conjunction with Dick Clark Productions. On the show,

which was only announced earlier this month, the Associated Press

will reveal the winners of seven prestigious awards, such as AP Most

Valuable Player and AP Coach of the Year, with the winners on hand to accept their

awards. Numerous NFL stars past and present, as well as celebrities ranging

from actors and actresses to singers are expected to attend. And Lenny Kravitz,

among others, will perform. 30 Rock star

Alec Baldwin will host.





The

NFL Network sales people first approached official NFL sponsors to advertise in

the show, and the limited number of commercial units left were sold quickly to

other advertisers. That's why some sports media buyers said they were never

approached.





No one

would comment on the amount the NFL paid NBC for the two-hour block, but a

broadcast network source familiar with the pricing of TV time buys said two

hours in primetime could cost in the ballpark of $3 million. Saturday night,

however, is the least viewed night on broadcast television, so it's possible

that the NFL paid less. And if all commercial avails were sold out, along with

the award sponsorships, the league should easily recoup its money.





In addition

to the commercial units, sponsors of the awards will have branding both on the

video screens on stage at the Murat Theater in Indianapolis, where the show

will take place live, and at the end of the video roll for each award shown

before it is presented.





During

the NFL Network's telecast of the Red Carpet show, Vicks, whose parent company

is NFL sponsor Procter & Gamble, will have a step-and-repeat banner as a

backdrop on the carpet where the celebs will pass through and stop for

interviews. Vicks will also sponsor other Red Carpet events during Super Bowl

week.





The "Green

Room" at the Murat Theater will be labeled "The Pepsi Blue Room." Pepsi will be

using that same activation at other Super Bowl event locations during Super

Bowl week.





As

with any time buys, NBC will have no control over the programming content or

the production, but since NBC is an NFL rights holder, and network star Baldwin

is hosting, the network had clearly been set to partner with the telecast

before it was even announced.





The various

AP NFL awards were revealed on multiple nights of the week leading up

to the Super Bowl on the NFL Network last year, but the league saw the benefit

of a bigger stage. The NFL sees this as a major opportunity to showcase itself

on the eve of the Super Bowl, and the show will draw a much bigger

audience than the 4.5 million and 1.0 18-49 rating that NBC averages on a

typical Saturday night with repeats from the week.





While

details were sparse about the future of the show as an annual vehicle, the

league is working to make sure that each network which airs the Super Bowl as

an NFL TV rights holder will also televise this awards show on Super Bowl eve. Current

rights holders include NBC CBS and Fox.





In

addition to Pepsi, previously announced top-tier sponsors include Castrol, Van

Heusen and Marvel Studios. Associate sponsors in addition to Vick's include

Prilosec OTC, GMC, Bridgestone, Papa John's, USAA and Xfinity.





Given

its limited amount of commercial inventory, if the show does draw a sizable audience,

those advertisers in on the ground floor will have nice outlet to target the

ever-elusive young male audience. And with the entertainment and

celebrity factor, plus the large number of women who watch the Super Bowl, this

show could be a surprise ratings bonanza in all demo groups on what is usually

a dead TV night.



