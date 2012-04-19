Official: 'GMA' Breaks 'Today's 16-Year Win Streak

It's official -- ABC's Good Morning America has broken Today's

16-year winning streak in the mornings, topping the NBC program by 31,000 total

viewers for the week of April 9, according to final Nielsen numbers.

GMA averaged 5.168 million total viewers for the week to

Today's 5.137 million viewers, outdrawing Today for the first week since

December 1995. Preliminary numbers released Monday showed GMA ahead by just 13,000

total viewers,

but that margin was revised upwards when the final ratings were released

Thursday.

Notably, GMA's win came during a week that Today co-anchor

Matt Lauer was out on vacation. Lauer recently signed a contact extension withNBC to remain on the program for a reported four more years.