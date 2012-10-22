Official: Budill Named President of NBCU TV Networks Distribution

As expected, NBCUniversal has named E. McRae "Mac" Budill president of NBCU TV networks distribution, succeeding the exiting Bridget Baker.

Last week, it was announced that Baker will leave her post at the end of November. He will begin in the coming weeks and report to Matt Bond, executive VP, content distribution, NBCU.

Budill will oversee the strategic direction of the company's network portfolio including the sales and distribution for NBCU's broadcast and cable multichannel distribution partners, as well as manage marketing and communications.

"We are pleased to welcome Mac to the team," said Bond. "Given the growing complexity of the business, his leadership and expertise will be a great addition to our seasoned group and will help us demonstrate the value of our portfolio and serve the evolving needs of our customers."

Most recently, Budill has served as Cablevision executive VP of programming.