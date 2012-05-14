OfficeDropPitches Custom Cloud Storage

OfficeDrop has been stepping up its marketing of a white

label product for cable and internet service providers (ISPs) that would allow

them to offer their own cloud-based storage solutions to small businesses.

"Operators are seeing more customers asking for these

solutions," notes Healy Jones, VP of marketing and business development at

OfficeDrop. "But building a cloud storage platform and apps from scratch is

incredibly expensive and time consuming. So we are providing them with a white

label offering to help their customers store and backup data online."

The comprehensive solutions, which OfficeDrop says can be

implemented in just a few months, includes access to cloud storage backend of

the customer's choice; branded mobile, web and tablet apps that link any

devices to the cloud; a full-featured online storage account for consumers that

includes search, sync and sharing; seamless integration with the providers

current products and services; and other features.

The product would tap into a push by operators to expand

their small businesses offerings, which has been a rapidly growing business in

recent years. But Jones also believes that it has great potential for consumers

as well, given the rapidly growing interest in accessing more content on

multiple devices.

"For the cable companies, people are moving data through

their pipes into the cloud so it makes sense for them to capture some of that

revenue so that it is not just about taking on a cost," Jones notes.

He also notes that the solution offers flexible,

customizable pricing plans and that its supports different cloud-hosting

services. "We currently host on Amazon but it is agnostic," Jones says. "Cable

operators with their own data centers don't have to go outside their network if

they don't want to."