OEN Signs IPTV Carriage Deals
By Glen Dickson
Houston-based IPTV provider Optical Entertainment Network (OEN) has signed carriage deals with cable networks GSN, Lifetime, Oxygen and Tennis Channel.
OEN has built a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in the Houston area that reaches 1.6 million homes. The company plans to deploy up to 400 channels on its “FISION” television service, including 50 high-def channels, along with data and voice services.
