odysseys trip to Hallmark

Odyssey, a Hallmark and Henson Entertainment Network, is just too long and OHHEN is too hard to pronounce, so network executives are considering a name change, sources say. The favored moniker is Hallmark, or some derivative thereof, given that Hallmark programming is the network's cynosure. Word also has it that Adelphia is picking up the network. That plus other deals will put Odyssey/Hallmark into 34 million homes by year's end. It's at 28 million now.