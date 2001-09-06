Odyssey ratings rise from Hallmark ashes

In the four weeks since Odyssey Network was re-branded Hallmark Channel, the network's primetime ratings have risen 67% in households and well over 100% in a number of demographic areas.

The Hallmark Channel has averaged a .5 household rating, up 67% from Odyssey's .3 primetime rating a year ago during the same four-week stretch, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Among women 25-54, the network has increased its audience by 142% in primetime and 133% in total day. And on Sept. 1, Hallmark Channel averaged an all-time high 1.1 household rating in primetime. - Joe Schlosser