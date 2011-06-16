O'Donnell Named CBS Chief White House Correspondent

Norah O'Donnell has been named CBS's chief white house

correspondent and principal substitute anchor on Sunday public affairs staple,

Face the Nation. She starts in July, according to a CBS spokesperson.

O'Donnell had been chief Washington correspondent for

MSNBC. She joined NBC in 1999 from Hill newspaper, Roll Call.

"It's very exciting for all of us at CBS News to

have Norah on our team," said CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager.

"She's an accomplished reporter with extensive experience and she

will be terrific as our Chief White House Correspondent."

O'Donnell succeeds Chip Reid, who becomes a national

correspondent and remains based in Washington.