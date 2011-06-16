O'Donnell Named CBS Chief White House Correspondent
Norah O'Donnell has been named CBS's chief white house
correspondent and principal substitute anchor on Sunday public affairs staple,
Face the Nation. She starts in July, according to a CBS spokesperson.
O'Donnell had been chief Washington correspondent for
MSNBC. She joined NBC in 1999 from Hill newspaper, Roll Call.
"It's very exciting for all of us at CBS News to
have Norah on our team," said CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager.
"She's an accomplished reporter with extensive experience and she
will be terrific as our Chief White House Correspondent."
O'Donnell succeeds Chip Reid, who becomes a national
correspondent and remains based in Washington.
