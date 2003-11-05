O’Donnell Joins DIC

Kevin O’Donnell was named senior VP of creative affairs at DIC Entertainment, coming in-house after working extensively with the company on various projects as co-founder of his own company, Poet’s Road.

In his new job, O’Donnell will work closely with DIC Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward and with Mike Maliani, DIC’s chief creative officer, to develop and produce animated series, including shows created using computer-generated-imaging. O’Donnell began his production career at Dick Clark Productions.