O’Donnell Bringing Laughs to Logo
By Anne Becker
Rosie O'Donnell is teaming up with Logo, MTV Networks' gay-targeted network, on a sketch comedy series. Simply Sketch, executive-produced by the former talk-show host and gay-rights advocate, is slated to premiere later this year. The show will feature new faces in comedy filming sketches in front of a live audience, along with taped musical numbers and movie, commercial and political parodies.
Sketch is produced by Oh Really! Productions, helmed by ex-Disney execs Dan MacDonald and Joe Del Hierro. The pair will executive-produce along with O'Donnell, and will cull some of the writing team from O'Donnell's late daytime talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show.
Logo, programmed to a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender audience, was launched by MTV Networks June 30. It is currently available in more than 19 million homes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.