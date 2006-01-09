O’Donnell Bringing Laughs to Logo

Rosie O'Donnell is teaming up with Logo, MTV Networks' gay-targeted network, on a sketch comedy series. Simply Sketch, executive-produced by the former talk-show host and gay-rights advocate, is slated to premiere later this year. The show will feature new faces in comedy filming sketches in front of a live audience, along with taped musical numbers and movie, commercial and political parodies.

Sketch is produced by Oh Really! Productions, helmed by ex-Disney execs Dan MacDonald and Joe Del Hierro. The pair will executive-produce along with O'Donnell, and will cull some of the writing team from O'Donnell's late daytime talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

Logo, programmed to a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender audience, was launched by MTV Networks June 30. It is currently available in more than 19 million homes.