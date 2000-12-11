Odetics to Begin AIRO Tests
Automation supplier Odetics Broadcast will begin beta tests this month of AIRO version 8.5, the Anaheim, Calif.-based company's latest broadcast-facility-management solution. AIRO 8.5 includes the ability to promote local IDs and links to station news crawls. Key features of the Windows NT-based system include satellite record control; enhancements for Philips' Saturn master-control switcher that allow for control of keys and A-B roll; and the ability to control all new classes of devices, including character generators. Odetics is also adding the Grass Valley Group Series 7000 router interface and GVG 2100 master-control switcher interface to AIRO version 8.5, which will begin full deployment in early 2001.
