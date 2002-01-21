O'Dell signed, renewed, available
With New Line Television's Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Lost World
renewed in 70 percent of the country for year No. 4, star
Jennifer O'Dell will be on hand to meet and greet at the studio's hospitality
suite at the Venetian Jan. 22 and 23.
New Line gave the show an early green light after it locked up renewals on
the Tribune Broadcasting station group.
It has also been renewed on stations in the Hubbard Broadcasting Inc., Cox
Broadcasting and Hearst Broadcasting groups, as well as the WB 100-Plus Station
Group, which is comprised of cable channels programmed as The WB Television
Network affiliates in markets without broadcast affiliates.
New Line and WB 100-plus are both AOL Time Warner Inc.
companies.
