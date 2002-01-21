O'Dell signed, renewed, available

With New Line Television's Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Lost World

renewed in 70 percent of the country for year No. 4, star

Jennifer O'Dell will be on hand to meet and greet at the studio's hospitality

suite at the Venetian Jan. 22 and 23.

New Line gave the show an early green light after it locked up renewals on

the Tribune Broadcasting station group.

It has also been renewed on stations in the Hubbard Broadcasting Inc., Cox

Broadcasting and Hearst Broadcasting groups, as well as the WB 100-Plus Station

Group, which is comprised of cable channels programmed as The WB Television

Network affiliates in markets without broadcast affiliates.

New Line and WB 100-plus are both AOL Time Warner Inc.

companies.