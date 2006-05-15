Odds Lengthen on Primetime Live
By Jim Benson
The buzz Monday night was that ABC's veteran news mag, Prime Time Live, would not be on the network's schedule when it was announced Tuesday morning.
One schedule handicapper was putting the odds at 90% that the show would not be on in the fall, though no odds on its appearance midseason.
