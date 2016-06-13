Oculus Announces 30 Games Enabled for Touch Controllers

Facebook-owned Oculus has announced that more than 30 virtual reality games will work with the Oculus Touch system, hand-held controls that pick up natural gestures and movements in VR environments.

Pricing and availability for Oculus Touch have not been announced, though Oculus promises the controllers will be available later in 2016.

Related: Oculus—We Don't Share Location Data With Third Parties

“Cast spells and unleash magic from your fingertips,” an Oculus blog post reads. “Open doors, pick locks, and pull triggers like you’re really there. Give your friend a ‘thumbs up’ in VR. This is the power of hand presence with Touch.

“This is just the beginning: there are hundreds of additional Touch titles in development, and we’ll share the full Touch lineup and launch details later this fall.”

Related: Study—Three VR Headsets Will Dominate Revenue

The games enabled with Oculus Touch include both new releases (Wilson’s Heart and Ripcoil by Oculus Studios) as well as previously released games (The Climb). Rock Band VR, Unspoken, VR Sports Challenge, Pro Fishing Challenge VR, Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope and Fantastic Contraption are among the other titles that will work with Touch.

At the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event in Los Angeles, Oculus also announced that nearly a dozen Oculus Rift games would be available for attendees to try out. Oculus also shared that it has passed more than 300 VR apps on the Oculus Store for the Samsung Gear VR.