October Moon Opens Vault of Laughs

October Moon Productions is shopping a half-hour strip for fall 2004 titled Video Funnies, compiled from the vast video clip library of America’s Funniest Home Videos producer Vin Di Bona.

The hidden-camera and performance show will be hosted by Rondell Sheridan, a standup comedian who was one of the hosts of short-lived Sony syndicated show Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus and who recently had a part on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven.