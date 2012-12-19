Octagon's Carlisle on Marketing Michael Phelps and Other Olympians

Michael Phelps will forever be associated with the Olympics

and may for a long time -- some say forever -- hold the record with 18 gold medals

and 22 total. Now retired from competition, Phelps has other worlds to conquer,

including golf, and perhaps even swimming with great white sharks.





Phelps has used his skills in the water to bring worldwide

attention to the sport and to create for himself a global brand, with marketing

deals that include Subway, Under Armour, Visa, Procter & Gamble and

Speedo. Many of his alliances run through 2016, which means that even if he

stays true to his post-London Games retirement plan, he will be a marketing and

PR spokesman leading up to and then during the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de

Janeiro.





Phelps has a support team of coaches, family and friends who

have guided him from novice swimmer to world-class athlete. But in the playing

field of sports business and sports marketing, Phelps' main man is Peter

Carlisle, who has worked with Phelps for more than ten years. Carlisle's

long-time mantra -- once met with derision but now accepted as gospel -- is that

Phelps could earn $100 million from endorsements during his lifetime.





Carlisle is managing director of the Olympic and Action

Sports Division for global agency Octagon. In addition to Phelps, Carlisle has

represented such athletes as Aly Raisman, Apolo Anton Ohno, Ross Powers, Hannah

Teter, Kelly Clark and Seth Wescott. But his impact has gone well beyond

representing athletes.





His support of action sports began at a time when they were

considered to have little opportunity to grow beyond a niche category. Carlisle

was a catalyst in driving the likes of snowboarding, skateboarding and BMX -- and

the athletes who participate in them -- to domestic and global prominence among

media, fans and marketers.





Before championing Phelps, Carlisle worked as a lawyer, but

in 1997 he left private practice to found Carlisle Sports Management, a

boutique agency representing winter sport athletes. CSM was acquired by Octagon

in 2001.





In November, Carlisle was named Executive-in-Residence at

the Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management at the Isenberg School of

Management, University of Massachusetts Amherst. The institution is named for

the late McCormack, an attorney and businessman who founded IMG and is credited

as the godfather of sports marketing and sports business.





Carlisle recently spoke about Phelps, the challenges

and rewards of marketing athletes, the future of the Olympics movement in the

U.S. and the business of sports.



Given what has happen in recent years to such

high-profile athletes as Tiger Woods, Lance Armstrong and even Michael Phelps -- a

DUI in 2004, a drug paraphernalia photo in 2008 -- is the public more skeptical

than ever when it comes to trusting athletes in marketing?



Yes. But at the same time, while there is more cynicism, given how technology

has changed, and that athletes have their own platforms for social media, their

messages are not just coming through a package or some polished 30-second TV

spot. The athletes are communicating directly with consumers and fans. It

depends on how it is being communicated. But social media offers so many

different possibilities for athletes to communicate directly with the general

public and to the market. In that way, their messages are more credible, more

believable. There is more cynicism, but there is more opportunity to

communicate authentically with the audience.



Is there a way to compare sports marketing and

sponsorship opportunities and deals surrounding the 2008 Summer Olympics in

Beijing and 2012 in London?



That's a good, straightforward question that I should be able to respond to

with a straightforward answer. But the situations certainly were different. And

the opportunities going into and then coming out of each of the Olympics was

different. I don't think you could ever duplicate the buzz going into and after

Beijing. It was such a unique situation, such a distinct moment. The energy and

pace that it created would be difficult to replicate. Having said that, it is

as busy, if not busier, now then it was [in 2008]. Marketers and people appreciated

the London Olympics in a different way. It is always a busy time for activation

in the fall when you come off the Olympics. Then it tends to dissipate

somewhat.



What do you see happening between now and the 2016

Summer Games in Rio as far as marketing buzz?



Marketers are already making plans, but I would say it's too early to talk

about the overall long-term platforms and their possible impact. But because

there will be new ways for marketers to activate and communicate, and new

platforms for athletes to become involved, it should be exciting and

interesting.



Michael Phelps said he has retired from competitive

swimming, which could mean less time in the public eye. How will you maintain

his visibility with the public if he no longer is aligned with the Olympics?



He certainly has established his presence as an athlete and as someone who will

remain known to the public for a long time. He has a lot of projects going on.

He enjoys golf and among his opportunities he is working with golf instructor

Hank Haney on The Haney Project

[scheduled to air on Golf Channel in February]. He is overseeing the

Michael Phelps Foundation, the Michael Phelps Swim School and he is still very

active and passionate about swimming. But there are so many platforms for him.

After his last race in London, people were asking him what he would do next,

and he tweeted something about going [swimming] with great white sharks [laughs].

And within ten minutes after that, he was still at the press conference, I was

getting e-mails from tour groups and other companies that wanted to connect him

with shark diving.



Do you see his marketing value diminishing?



Not at all. Subway is using him in global efforts. He will be very active as

the [2016] Summer Games approach. There is a whole new avenue of opportunities

for him that we are exploring. And we will look at his current partnerships to

see how we can build on or evolve those platforms, especially now that he has

time to do other things.



The U.S. Olympic Committee and the

International Olympic Committee have resolved some major issues that prevented

the U.S. from getting and even bidding on future Olympics. Do you see the U.S.

bidding on the 2024 Summer Olympics and/or the 2026 Winter Games, which would

be the next available opportunity for both?



A lot of progress has been made over the last year or so, so the odds have

certainly increased. You still have to consider a lot of variables, but I do

see [the USOC] moving in that direction and getting political and public

support and financing to do so. I certainly would like to see the Winter Games

in Portland, Maine. [Carlisle is a native of Cape Elizabeth, a town very near

Portland.]



What are your observations regarding the USOC as far

as marketing and sponsorship deals and platforms now and moving forward?



My perspective on that comes from a very biased place. I view their marketing

activities and platforms as to how they relate to the athletes. The USOC could

have a terrific Olympics and sponsorship revenue and bring on new sponsors. But

I look to see how those programs and sponsorships shape up for the whole U.S.

team, for the athletes in the different sports. Everything is moving so

quickly: social media, the online stuff. They have done a pretty good job of trying

to incorporate all of those changes into programs they have with sponsors. But

it moves so quickly that I wonder whether some of those programs are

sustainable. We just have to wait and see. In terms of their courting sponsors

and managing those sponsorship programs, it seems as if London was a successful

Games for them.



It appears as if most if not all of the USOC partners

are signed through 2020 at this point, so is that a good sign regarding

long-term commitment and involvement from marketers?



It's good. It is evidence of the value of the platforms, the value of the

Games, the value of the property in the U.S. You want marketers and the public

to view the Olympics as a compelling and valuable platform. But from there, my

job is to enhance the value for the athletes who participate in that whole

formula. A big reason for that level of interest in the Games is the stories

that the athletes provide. I look at it from a limited perspective in that way.

But, certainly, you hope for good ratings, you hope for strong sponsorship

response. At the end of the day, you need companies to be invested in the

movement and in the Games and in the USOC in order for them to care about in

the athletes, which, ultimately, is what I'm looking after.



What are the issues in sports marketing and sports

business that people talk to you about?



For me, because of my focus, there is a lot of discussion about marketing the

Olympics, about ambush marketing, about action sports. When I speak to

students, as I did at the Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management,

there are questions about getting into the business and what the future looks

like. There are unbelievable opportunities, but it certainly is a highly

competitive space. The advantages today, compared to when I got into the

business, is that technology gives people so much more access to information

and opportunities.



(This Q&A was reprinted with permission from

NYSportsJournalism.com)