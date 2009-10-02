Oct. 5-11: Don Imus Debut on FBN, B&C's 'New Rules of Production' Webinar, Jim and Pam Marry on 'The Office' And More...

Monday, Oct. 5

Imus in the Morning, the nationally syndicated radio

program hosted by Don Imus, will debut in HD on Fox Business Network at

6 a.m. The show will feature interviews on current affairs,

politics, business, sports and entertainment news. For some evening

entertainment, join Barbara Walters and Lifetime President/CEO Andrea Wong in

celebrating the premiere of Lifetime’s new comedy Sherri starring The

View’s Sherri Shepherd at The Empire Hotel Rooftop in NYC at 6 p.m. And

be sure to catch the show’s actual premiere at 7 p.m. on Lifetime.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Be sure to sign up for B&C’s "New Rules of

Production" live Webinar set for 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET with CBS' Nina

Tassler, NBCU's Linda Finnell, High Noon's Duke Hartman, Payreel's

Heidi McLean and moderated by B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego.

Later, join Bravo for the launch of its Top Chef merchandise at 6:30 p.m. at

the GE Monogram Design Center Design and Architecture Building in NYC.

Top Chef Chicago winner Stephanie Izard will participate in a cooking

demonstration.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Come see a screening of the season finale of

Lifetime’s new dramedy Drop Dead Diva at 7 p.m. at the Paley Center for

Media in Los Angeles. Members of the cast and crew, including star

Brooke Elliott, will be in attendance to discuss the series. Then, catch the season premier of South Park on Comedy Central at 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Join the cast of USA’s new series White Collar

for a private screening of the the show and cocktails at 6 p.m. at the SoHo House’s The

White Room in NYC. The head home and tune in for the much-anticipated

wedding of America’s favorite co-worker couple Pam and Jim on NBC’s The

Office at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Catch the two-hour season premiere of ABC’s Ugly

Betty, starring America Ferrera, on its new Friday night timeslot

starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Add a little pep to your Saturday and watch the season premiere of Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making The Team on CMT at 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

If you weren’t able to catch the preview

screening at the Paley Center, set your DVRs or tune in for the season

finale of Drop Dead Diva on Lifetime at 9 p.m. After, don’t change the channel

and catch the season finale of Army Wives at 10 p.m.. Then check out the new ladies in Hef's life in the season premiere of The Girls Next Door on E! at 10:30 p.m.