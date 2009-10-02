Oct. 5-11: Don Imus Debut on FBN, B&C's 'New Rules of Production' Webinar, Jim and Pam Marry on 'The Office' And More...
Monday, Oct. 5
Imus in the Morning, the nationally syndicated radio
program hosted by Don Imus, will debut in HD on Fox Business Network at
6 a.m. The show will feature interviews on current affairs,
politics, business, sports and entertainment news. For some evening
entertainment, join Barbara Walters and Lifetime President/CEO Andrea Wong in
celebrating the premiere of Lifetime’s new comedy Sherri starring The
View’s Sherri Shepherd at The Empire Hotel Rooftop in NYC at 6 p.m. And
be sure to catch the show’s actual premiere at 7 p.m. on Lifetime.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Be sure to sign up for B&C’s "New Rules of
Production" live Webinar set for 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET with CBS' Nina
Tassler, NBCU's Linda Finnell, High Noon's Duke Hartman, Payreel's
Heidi McLean and moderated by B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego.
Later, join Bravo for the launch of its Top Chef merchandise at 6:30 p.m. at
the GE Monogram Design Center Design and Architecture Building in NYC.
Top Chef Chicago winner Stephanie Izard will participate in a cooking
demonstration.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Come see a screening of the season finale of
Lifetime’s new dramedy Drop Dead Diva at 7 p.m. at the Paley Center for
Media in Los Angeles. Members of the cast and crew, including star
Brooke Elliott, will be in attendance to discuss the series. Then, catch the season premier of South Park on Comedy Central at 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Join the cast of USA’s new series White Collar
for a private screening of the the show and cocktails at 6 p.m. at the SoHo House’s The
White Room in NYC. The head home and tune in for the much-anticipated
wedding of America’s favorite co-worker couple Pam and Jim on NBC’s The
Office at 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Catch the two-hour season premiere of ABC’s Ugly
Betty, starring America Ferrera, on its new Friday night timeslot
starting at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Add a little pep to your Saturday and watch the season premiere of Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making The Team on CMT at 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
If you weren’t able to catch the preview
screening at the Paley Center, set your DVRs or tune in for the season
finale of Drop Dead Diva on Lifetime at 9 p.m. After, don’t change the channel
and catch the season finale of Army Wives at 10 p.m.. Then check out the new ladies in Hef's life in the season premiere of The Girls Next Door on E! at 10:30 p.m.
