OBS Selects Net Insight
Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) has placed a significant
order with Net Insight for its Nimbra platform.
OBS acts as the host broadcaster for the Olympics and
provides many of the feeds used by broadcasters around the world for their
coverage of the games. In announcing the deal, the two companies noted only
that OBS will use the "Nimbra platform for a major sporting event in Russia
2014."
Russia will host the XXII Olympic Winter Games in 2014.
OBS will use the Nimbra platform to be used for carrier
Ethernet data transport and will use the Nimbra 600 MSR series. Delivery of the
product will take place in third quarter 2013.
"Data
services are becoming increasingly important for the production and transport
of TV and video and the Nimbra platform provides a unique solution to secure
lossless transport of both data and video," said Per Lindgren, CTO and senior
VP of business development at Net Insight in a statement.
