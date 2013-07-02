OBS Selects Net Insight

Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) has placed a significant

order with Net Insight for its Nimbra platform.

OBS acts as the host broadcaster for the Olympics and

provides many of the feeds used by broadcasters around the world for their

coverage of the games. In announcing the deal, the two companies noted only

that OBS will use the "Nimbra platform for a major sporting event in Russia

2014."

Russia will host the XXII Olympic Winter Games in 2014.

OBS will use the Nimbra platform to be used for carrier

Ethernet data transport and will use the Nimbra 600 MSR series. Delivery of the

product will take place in third quarter 2013.

"Data

services are becoming increasingly important for the production and transport

of TV and video and the Nimbra platform provides a unique solution to secure

lossless transport of both data and video," said Per Lindgren, CTO and senior

VP of business development at Net Insight in a statement.