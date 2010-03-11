O'Brien to Take Act on the Road

Conan O'Brien is legally not allowed to appear on television until Sept. 1, hence the name of his 30-city comedy tour of the U.S. and Canada, "Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour." It begins April 12 in Eugene, Ore. and will include two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York June 1 and 2.

"Hey Internet: I'm headed to your town on a half-assed comedy and music tour," O'Brien tweeted March 11. "I repeat: It's half-assed." In a series of successive tweets he added that due to demand, second shows had been added in Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Los Angeles.

O'Brien's short stint at The Tonight Showended in January after he refused to be pushed back to the 12:05 a.m. time slot to accommodate NBC moving Jay Leno back into the 11:35 p.m. slot. As part of his $45 million settlement with the network, O'Brien is barred from appearing on television until September.

The story was first reported by TVMoJoe at The Wrap.