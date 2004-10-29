O'Brien Out at Meredith

Meredith Broadcasting Corp. canned its broadcast group president, Kevin O’Brien, for unspecified violations of company equal-opportunity-employment policies.

Meredith would not elaborate, but said the dismissal “did not involve financial matters.”



Meredith owns 13 stations, including operations in Atlanta, Phoenix and Portland, Ore. Meredith Corporation President and COO Stephen Lacy will oversee the broadcast group until O’Brien’s replacement is found.

In his three-year tenure, O’Brien dismissed a raft of general managers and news directors, including axing seven GMs in his first year.

Before taking over the Meredith group, O'Brien spent years running Cox Television's KTVU(TV) Oakland, Calif.