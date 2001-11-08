O'Brien to head Meredith stations

Kevin O'Brien, who built a powerful Fox affiliate with one of the nation's best-regarded newscasts at Oakland's KTVU for Cox Communications has been named president of the 12-station Meredith Corporation Broadcasting Group.

O'Brien, who announced he was retiring as head of five of Cox's western stations earlier this year, said, "It's the next logical step in my career. I considered retirement, but I jumped at this chance. I've always wanted to run a larger group."

O'Brien was a contender for the Cox presidency now held by Andy Fisher, and, sources say, was once close to running the CBS group.

O'Brien will relocate from the Bay Area to Las Vegas, where Meredith owns Fox affiliate KVVU-TV. - Dan Triogoboff