O'Brien Exits Cable In Classroom

Peggy O'Brien, executive director of Cable in the Classroom (CIC), is leaving to become senior VP, educational programming and services for the Corporation For Public Broadcasting. It is a homecoming for O'Brien.

She exits her current post Sept. 29. The CPB job is a newly created post and will include overseeing the development of children's educational programming and coordinating station educational outreach and community partnerships.

O'Brien worked at CPB from 1994 to 2000 as VP of education and was the first director of Ready To Learn project.

Back at CIC Carol Vernon, Director of Public Affairs; Carolyn Wapnick, Director of Technology; and Maria Huppe, Director of Operations, will divvy up management of the cable educational effort until a replacement is found.

