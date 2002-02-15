O'Brien dismisses another Meredith GM

Kevin O'Brien continued to shake things up at Meredith Broadcast Group, which now has openings for three general managers and three news directors among its 12 stations.

O'Brien, who took over the group in November, dropped in on WGCL-TV Atlanta Thursday and before long, sources

said, general manager Allen Shaklan had left the building.

O'Brien himself told the station's department heads.

Insiders said the mood at the station was somber, as Shaklan was extremely well-liked.

Still, insiders recognized that the group has been underperforming and O'Brien has been moving quickly to change things.

Only weeks before, Rusty Durante left as general manager at Meredith's KVVU in Las Vegas -- where O'Brien has made his headquarters -- and Patrick North left KPHO in Phoenix.