Joseph Peter Ulasewicz, NBC's VP of operations and technical services from 1979 to 1991, died of a heart attack on March 9. He was 74.

In the early 1950s, after obtaining his masters degree in engineering, Ulasewicz rose through RCA ranks, reaching the level of VP/GM for the division in charge of the mobile communications system in Meadowland, Pa.

In 1979, he joined NBC, where he was in charge of the network's Burbank facilities. During his tenure with NBC-Burbank, he oversaw the conversion from land-line to satellite transmission of the network's programming to its affiliate stations. He also supervised the remodeling of NBC-Burbank facilities in the 1980s. From 1991 on, he worked as a financial planner in Encino, Calif.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edna; a son, Joseph; two daughters, Eugenia and Connie; six grandchildren; and a brother, Leo.