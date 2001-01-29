Stan Freeman,

writer, comedian, pianist, composer, was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment Jan. 13. He was 80.

He contributed material to Mary Tyler Moore's and Carol Burnett's TV shows. He shared a 1977-78 Emmy with Arthur Malvin for an Astaire-Rogers parody, Hi-Hat,

done on Burnett's show.

Freeman was a classically trained pianist, renowned wit and devoted theater archivist who embraced many entertainment media: radio, television, Broadway and recordings. His other television credits include Melody Tour

and a musical series called Three's Company.

He is survived by two brothers.