Thomas G. Maney, advertising sales executive, died Aug. 23 at his home in Marina Del Rey, Calif. Born in Los Angeles in 1928, Maney spent more than 30 years in advertising, eventually becoming vice president and general manager of WTTG(TV) Washington and vice president and assistant general manager of WCVB-TV Boston. Maney returned to Southern California to finish his career as president and general manager of Ed Libov & Associates and at Western International Media as senior vice president and director of national sales. Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mary Jane, who passed away in 1998, Maney is survived by three children and three grandchildren. A fund has been established in Maney's name with the Advertising Industry Emergency Fund. Donations can be sent to A.I.E.F. 6404 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #1111, Los Angeles, Calif. 90048.