Diane Blair, long-time board member of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and its two-term chair, died of cancer last week. Blair and her husband, Jim, were close friends of President and First Lady Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton; the Clintons recently made time in their schedule to fly down to Arkansas to visit the couple. Blair was diagnosed with the disease in February. Besides her work with CPB, Blair was a professor of political science at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Jim Blair is the retired general counsel of Tyson Foods of Springdale, Ark., and remains a practicing lawyer.