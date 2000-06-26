Nancy Marchand, actress known for her television role on CBS's Lou Grant and most recently noted for her role as Livia Soprano, the Mafia matriach on HBO's The Sopranos, died Sunday, June 18, one day shy of her 72nd birthday, in Stratford, Conn., of lung cancer.

While the Tony-nominated actress excelled on the stage, she is best known for her critically acclaimed TV roles. She won four Emmy awards for her 1979-82 portrayal of Mrs. Margaret Pynchon, the domineering newspaper publisher on Lou Grant. She received another nomination for her role on The Sopranos, which will begin taping its third season in August. HBO executives have not decided how to handle the actress's death.

Her husband, actor Paul Sparer, whom she married in 1951, died in November. Marchand is survived by her daughters, Katie and Rachel; son, David; and seven grandchildren.