George Katz, a professor of telecommunications and film at the University of Alabama for 48 years, died March 6 at the age of 81.

Among his former students are ESPN SportsCenter anchor Reece Davis, Seinfeld producer Tom Cherones and ABC News correspondent John Cochran.

Katz produced original public-affairs programming for local and statewide cable and played a role in developing the university's television station, WVUA.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Elaine Katz; three children; and three grandchildren.