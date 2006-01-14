Lucille F. Luongo, immediate past president of the Library of American Broadcasting, died of cancer Jan. 11 in Chappaqua, N.Y. She was 58.

Luongo was also a past national president of the American Women in Radio and Television, a former senior VP of corporate communications for Katz Media Corp., and a decade-long director of the Broadcasters’ Foundation.

A graduate of Hofstra University, she started out as a teacher and began her career with Katz in 1978, staying with the company until 1995.

The family requests that anyone wishing to make a memorial gift do so to the Broadcasters’ Foundation Endowment Fund, 7 Lincoln Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830.