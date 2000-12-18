Tim O'Donnell,

veteran ABC News Radio anchorman, died in Ridgewood, N.J., of a heart attack on Dec. 13. He was 57.

An Ohio native, O'Donnell got his start working as a reporter and newscaster for several New York radio stations, including WOTT(FM) . In April 1968, he joined ABC Radio Networks, where he covered major news stories, including the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and the recent presidential election. He was also the primary anchor for the magazine program, Perspectives,

which is broadcast weekly by ABC Radio Network.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and two sons, Tim and Kevin.