Obituary
By Staff
Veteran anchor Pete Wilson, 62, died July 20 in Palo Alto, Calif., from a heart attack suffered during hip-replacement surgery.
Wilson was co-anchor of ABC7 News at 6 p.m. at KGO San Francisco for 5½ years, having rejoined the station in January 2002 after a 12-year stint at KRON San Francisco. He initially joined KGO in 1983 from KTXL Sacramento.
Among his honors were Associated Press awards, a half dozen Emmys and two shared Peabody Awards.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and son, Brendan.
KGO has established a fund in his memory to pro- vide an annual scholarship to Bay Area students pur-suing a journalism degree. Donations can be made by check to Pete Wilson Journalism Scholarship, Radio and Television News Directors Foundation, Ste. 700, 1600 K St. NW, Washington, DC 20006, or by credit card at 800-807-8632, ext. 251.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.