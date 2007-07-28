Veteran anchor Pete Wilson, 62, died July 20 in Palo Alto, Calif., from a heart attack suffered during hip-replacement surgery.

Wilson was co-anchor of ABC7 News at 6 p.m. at KGO San Francisco for 5½ years, having rejoined the station in January 2002 after a 12-year stint at KRON San Francisco. He initially joined KGO in 1983 from KTXL Sacramento.

Among his honors were Associated Press awards, a half dozen Emmys and two shared Peabody Awards.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and son, Brendan.

KGO has established a fund in his memory to pro- vide an annual scholarship to Bay Area students pur-suing a journalism degree. Donations can be made by check to Pete Wilson Journalism Scholarship, Radio and Television News Directors Foundation, Ste. 700, 1600 K St. NW, Washington, DC 20006, or by credit card at 800-807-8632, ext. 251.