Actor and comedian Nipsey Russell, 80, died on Oct. 4. Best known for his role as Officer Anderson in the 1961 television series Car 54, Where are You?, Russell appeared in recent years as a guest on The Conan O'Brien Show, The Chris Rock Show and The View.

After graduating from the University of Cincinnati and serving as an Army captain in Europe during World War II, the Atlanta-born star settled in New York.

In 1949, he landed a TV part in The Show Goes On, appeared on numerous popular television talk and game shows, and in daytime soap operas. He starred on Comedy Central, narrated an HBO documentary and emceed on BET.

Russell never married and has no survivors.

Roger Brown, 47, the publisher and editorial director at CED magazine, lost a months-long battle with cancer on Oct. 5.

A native of Grayling, Mich., Brown grew up in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated with a journalism degree from Ohio University. He began his reporting career at Houston Community Newspapers in 1981.

He joined what would become Reed Business Information in Denver in 1985. During his 20-year career, he traveled across the country covering the telecommunications revolution, especially the development of broadband services.

Brown oversaw the development of CED, a monthly magazine for broadband professionals. He expanded the magazine into daily and weekly online news feeds as well as Webcasts, and started seminars to meet the industry's growth.

Brown is survived by his wife and four children.