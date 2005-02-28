Radio host Mark “The Shark” Drucker, 48, died Feb. 23 after a battle with cancer. Drucker’s radio career began in 1978 when then-Program Director Howard Stern hired him straight out of college at WRNW Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. He later worked at WMMR Philadelphia, where he served as news director and was heard as “Mark the Shark” on the station’s Morning Zoo show.

In 1997, Drucker joined KYW Philadelphia with The Buzz. He conducted interviews with Paul McCartney, Pete Townshend, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carlos Santana and David Rockefeller. Drucker also co-hosted and produced comedian David Brenner’s syndicated radio talk show.

He is survived by daughter Kendall, 11.