Obituaries

Stan Margulies,

highly esteemed TV producer, died in Los Angeles at 80 on Feb. 27.

The first of his three Emmys was for the miniseries Roots

in 1977. His second, in 1979, was for Roots: The Next Generation. His third, in 1991, was for Separate But Equal, in which Sidney Poitier portrayed Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Roots

and The Thorn Birds, which he also produced, were two of the most-watched miniseries in television history. Margulies also produced films.

Ralf D. Bode,

famed cinematographer, died in Santa Monica, Calif., Feb. 27, at 59. The cause was lung cancer.

While best-known for the sequences around the Philadelphia Museum of Art for Rocky

and the frenetic dance scenes in Saturday Night Fever, he made serious contributions to television. His work includes A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Jessica Lange; Gypsy, starring Bette Midler; and Annie, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. An award is named for him at the Los Angeles Film School.

His survivors include Christine, his wife; sons Paul and Max; and a brother, Peer.