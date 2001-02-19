OBITUARIES
Bob Williams,
radio station owner, died Jan. 28 of a heart attack. He was 68.
Beginning his career with representation firm McGavren Guild Radio in 1958, Williams went on to own his first radio station, WEZN-FM Bridgeport, Conn., in 1972. He subsequently owned several other stations, including WAAF(FM)/WFTQ(FM) Worcester, Mass., WHLI(FM)/WKJY(FM) Hempstead, N.Y., and WJYE(FM)/ WECK(FM) Buffalo, N.Y.
He is survived by three children.
Andy Moes,
Boston radio personality, died in his sleep Jan. 27. He was 50.
In 1979, Moes joined WROR-FM Framingham, Mass., as part of the Joe and Andy Show. After a successful 12 year stint with WROR-FM , he moved to WEEI(AM) Boston, as morning host. He later joined WRKO(AM) Boston, where, for four years, he anchored Broadcasting Extravaganza, a Saturday mid-morning program. WRKO (AM) management took note of his talents, and Moes went back to weekday morning drive, co-hosting Blute and Moes in the Morning.
Moes is survived by his wife, Diane.
