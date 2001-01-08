Obituaries

Michael Steven Marsho, VP, Central Region, Pearson Television Distribution, Chicago, died of stomach cancer on Dec. 30. He was 54.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he worked with several media organizations over his career, among them Multimedia, MMT and Petry, all in Chicago.

He is survived by his wife, Buffy; his parents, Bernard and Barbara Marsho; five brothers and sisters; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Marty Glickman,

sports broadcaster, died of complications from a heart bypass on Jan. 3 in New York. He was 83.

In 1937, the Syracuse University student scored two touchdowns in a football game against Cornell and was hired by WSYR(AM) New York to do sports broadcasting. It was the beginning of a 55-year career that included calls for many of New York's major sports teams. He is credited with first using the adjective "swish" in describing a basketball that goes through the hoop without touching the rim or backboard.

He occasionally ventured into television, appearing as the first announcer for the National Basketball Association and anchoring HBO's first sports telecast in 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; four children; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Ray Walston,

television, movie and Broadway actor, died on New Year's day at 86.

Perhaps best-known for his portrayal of Uncle Martin on My Favorite Martian, Walston won two Emmy awards-in 1995 and 1996-for his role as the judge on Picket Fences. However, he first came to prominence in Broadway's Dame Yankees,

playing the devil opposite Gwen Verdon's Lola.

His last TV performance was in this season's premiere of Touched by an Angel,

opposite Richard Chamberlain. Walston specialized in crusty curmudgeons, underplaying the characters and making them endearing. He brought panache to everything he did.

Survivors include Ruth, his wife; his daughter, Kate; and two grandchildren.

-P. Llanor Alleyne & Beatrice Williams-Rude