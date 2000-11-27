Obituaries



Sharon Chalfin,

the country's first female general sales manager of a network affiliate, died Nov. 7 in her home in Carmel, Ind. She was 59. She joined WRTV(TV) Indianapolis in 1966 and spent 30 years in various posts, including general sales manager and director of station projects.

In 1991, she was awarded the American Women in Radio and Television's TV Sales Management Professional Achievement Award and, in 1995, received the American Advertising Federation's Silver Medal Award.

She is survived by her husband, James; children, James Jr., John, Jerilyn and Jennifer; and seven grandchildren.



Eugenia Rawls,

a theater and soap-opera actress, died on Nov. 8 at 87. Although perhaps best-known for her friendship with and stage portrayal of Tallulah Bankhead, she starred in

As the World Turns

and

Guiding Light

later in her life.

She also read the signature work of Lillian Smith for

Memory of a Large Christmas

for PBS in 1996.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Seawell; children, Brook and Brockman; a granddaughter; two brothers and a sister; and two great-grandchildren.