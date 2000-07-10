Obituaries

Ray Scherer, former NBC News chief White House correspondent and VP of RCA's Washington office, died Saturday, July 1, of cancer in his home in Washington. He was 81. Scherer, who joined NBC in 1947, gave the first live reports from the White House and from the floor of the presidential nominating conventions. From 1969 to 1973, he served as the network's London correspondent. He joined RCA in 1975 and retired in 1986.