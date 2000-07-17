OBITUARIES

Wayne Cornils, executive VP, meetings for the Radio Advertising Bureau, known throughout the radio industry as "Radio Wayne," died Wednesday, July 5, of cancer. He was 64.

During his nearly 50-year career, Cornils worked as an engineer, station GM and senior VP at the National Association of Broadcasters. In 1983, he joined the RAB as senior VP, membership. He left in 1989 to join Transtar Radio Networks and returned to the RAB in 1991.

He is survived by his companion, Wendy Green, and his children Cathie, Carrie and Christopher.

Laurel FOX Vlock, Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker and co-founder of the Fortunoff Archive of Holocaust Testimonies, died Saturday, July 8, in New Haven, Conn. She was 74.

She received her 1981 Emmy Award for Forever Yesterday, which features interviews with Holocaust survivors. She also filmed many of the video tapes kept in the Fortunoff Archive at Yale University.

She is survived by her mother; husband, Jay; sons, Daniel and Michael; daughter, Sandra; and nine grandchildren.