OBITUARIES

Don Weis, award-winning television and film director, died on Friday, July 28, in Santa Fe, N.M. He was 78.

He directed episodes of The Twilight Zone, The Love Boat and M*A*S*H. He was awarded six Directors Guild of America awards.

He is survived by his wife, actress Rebecca Welles, daughters Deborah and Pamela, a stepdaughter and two grandchildren.

Max Showalter, stage, television and film character actor sometimes credited as Casey Adams, died Sunday, July 30, in Middletown, Conn. He was 83. A seasoned Broadway actor and composer, Showalter acted in more than 1,000 television shows, including The Swift Show.

Robert Mounty, who was an executive vice president at both NBC and Metromedia, died Sunday, Aug. 6, in Manhattan. He was 71.

In 1971, he was named vice president and general manager of WNEW(FM) New York and later became executive vice president and director of sales for Metromedia Radio.

During his 13-year career with NBC beginning in 1975, Mr. Mounty served as vice president for sales and marketing and executive vice president of the NBC Radio Division.

Mr. Mounty is survived by four children, Judith, Ann, Ian and Jennifer; three grandchildren; and brothers Seymour and Bernard.