Obituaries

Yvonne De Carlo, who was one of Hollywood's glamour queens of the 1940s and '50s but will be best-remembered as TV's great vampire mom from The Munsters, died Jan. 8 at age 84.

Playing Lily Munster in the series that became a syndication smash was one of many instances of De Carlo's reinventing herself in a long and varied career. Other highlights include a 1971 Broadway triumph in Stephen Sondheim's Follies and the role of Moses' wife in Cecil B. DeMille's 1956 epic The Ten Commandments.

Audio- and communications-systems designer Anderson Pierce Evans Jr., 82, died Nov. 25, at Bayview-Samantha Wilson Care Center in St. Augustine, Fla. He had held several management positions at CBS, including director of audio/video engineering. He retired in 1985.

After serving in the U.S. Army 103d Infantry Division Signal Corps during WW II and then earning a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Florida, he went to work for CBS in New York.

Besides working as an engineer, Evans wrote and co-wrote two books: Papa's War, a personal account of his experiences during WW II, and novel The Shroud.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; two daughters; a sister and a brother; and three grandchildren.

Memorials in Evans' name may be made to The USO, World Headquarters, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20090-6860, attention: Care package.