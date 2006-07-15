OBITUARIES

Barrie D. Richardson, 82, who had a long and varied career in the TV, radio and film industries and retired as CBS VP of press information in 1987, died July 2 at his home following a brief illness.

A memorial mass will be held July 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 29 Cox Ave., Armonk, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cape Cod, 270 Communication Way, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Peter F. Szabo, 58, founder/president of Szabo Associates Inc., died July 1 from lung cancer at Hospice Atlanta. A pioneer in media collections, he was selected in 2001 as the first recipient of the Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association's Jack Zwaska Career Achievement Award.