Obituaries

Walter A. Schwartz, former president of ABC TV and radio and of the rep firm Blair Television, died Dec. 14 in Boynton Beach, Fla. He was 82.

When he was president of ABC TV in 1972, he fought Congressional efforts to regulate TV violence and advertising.

In 1967, while president of ABC radio, he divided it into four demographically distinct networks.

Chris J. Witting, a managing director of the old DuMont network from 1950-53, died Dec. 19 in Syracuse, N.Y. He was 90.

Witting is credited with helping bring Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Jackie Gleason, Dennis James and Bishop Sheen to network TV. He left to become president of Westinghouse Broadcasting in 1955, where his radio and TV stations were ratings leaders in every market.