Obituaries

Station owner Charles Woods, 83, died Oct. 17 in Dothan, Ala. after an extended illness.

A decorated World War II pilot, Woods was severely burned in a plane crash while transporting gasoline over the Himalayan Mountains into China. He began building homes in Alabama in 1949, generating the financial backing he needed to become a broadcaster. In 1955, with several local investors, Woods founded WTVY Dothan. He spent 45 years owning and operating TV stations in Dothan; Macon, Ga.; Evansville, Ind.; Springfield, Mo.; Monroe, La.; and Lubbock and Abilene, Texas, as well as radio stations in Alabama and Texas. Woods' son David owns WCOV Montgomery, Ala., and WUPT Lubbock, Texas.

Woods is survived by 10 children, 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild.