Obama Campaign Launches Online Documentary to Socialize With Voters

While everyone is abuzz over traditional political TV ads,

President Obama is readying his reelection campaign through social media,

reported The New York Times.

Obama and his advisers are preparing a 17-minute online

documentary narrated by Tom Hanks called The

Roads We've Traveled. The documentary will appear on a YouTube platform

that allows viewers to post campaign content to their Facebook pages, volunteer

and donate all on the same page, according to the report.

The campaign strategists hope to use the new software in

more targeted manner, such as offering the content to viewers' Facebook friends

in a similar geographic location, the story says.

"The importance of

video is so new for campaigns, even relative to '08," said Teddy Goff, digital

director of the Obama campaign, in the report. "Now it's in some ways the primary way our

digital operation communicates with supporters. And increasingly it will be the

primary way we communicate with undecided voters."

While television will likely remain the prevailing political

ad outlet, experts say that about 10% of campaign ad budgets will be spent this

year on the Web. Online video, as opposed to television, is a more interactive

way of connecting with voters - and for voters to interact amongst themselves.

The Roads We've

Traveled is directed by Davis Guggenheim, and features interviews with Vice

President Joe Biden and former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel. Former President

Bill Clinton also makes an appearance in the video.

Obama's campaign isn't the only one to utilize the Web,

however. Mitt Romney's campaign is using a similar platform, posting Web videos

where visitors can donate, volunteer and share content within Romney's YouTube

page.

For those willing to donate, the campaign staffers have made

it easier to repeat donations - the platform saves and stores credit card

information, making a second donation much quicker.

"It's the ability to get your message out quickly that makes

all the difference," said Zac Moffatt, the Romney campaign's digital director.

"And that's really where I think YouTube has found a niche in politics."