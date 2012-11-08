NYWIFT Announces 32nd Annual Muse Awards Honorees
New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT) has announced the
honorees for its 32nd annual Muse Awards, which will be held Dec. 13 at the
New York Hilton.
NYWIFT will honor Mariska Hargitay, star of NBC's
long-running crime series Law &
Order: SVU; Lucy Liu, star of CBS' new drama Elementary; documentary filmmaker Lisa F. Jackson; and Kim Martin,president and
general manager, WE tv, at the annual gala.
In addition, the nonprofit Women Make Movies and its
executive director Debra Zimmerman will receive the seventh annual Loreen Arbus
award.
"We're honored to shine the spotlight on the achievements of
these outstanding members of the entertainment community," said Terry Lawler, executive director of NYWIFT.
"The Muse Awards are a symbol of the gratitude we have for the meaningful
contributions the honorees bring to our industry."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.