NYWIFT Announces 32nd Annual Muse Awards Honorees

New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT) has announced the

honorees for its 32nd annual Muse Awards, which will be held Dec. 13 at the

New York Hilton.

NYWIFT will honor Mariska Hargitay, star of NBC's

long-running crime series Law &

Order: SVU; Lucy Liu, star of CBS' new drama Elementary; documentary filmmaker Lisa F. Jackson; and Kim Martin,president and

general manager, WE tv, at the annual gala.

In addition, the nonprofit Women Make Movies and its

executive director Debra Zimmerman will receive the seventh annual Loreen Arbus

award.

"We're honored to shine the spotlight on the achievements of

these outstanding members of the entertainment community," said Terry Lawler, executive director of NYWIFT.

"The Muse Awards are a symbol of the gratitude we have for the meaningful

contributions the honorees bring to our industry."