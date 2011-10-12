NYTVF To Launch London Event

NYTVF, the organizers of the New York TV Festival, have announced a major international expansion of their efforts with the launch of the first annual NYTVF London.

The London event, which will take place on Nov. 11, will feature an afternoon of panels focused on opening the U.S. television market to UK-based indies and is designed to offer U.K. companies opportunities to develop business relationship with major producers and distributors.

As part of that effort, Fox Television Studios, in conjunction with Apostle, and Warner Bros. International Television Production have signed on as signature sponsors of NYTVF London. They will be announcing guaranteed development initiatives with NYTVF that will be open exclusively to U.K. producers.

The NYTVF, in conjunction with each studio, will begin accepting submissions on Nov. 11 for the deals.

"This event gives Warner Bros International Television Production the opportunity to do what we do best, working with the next generation of creative talent to identify great ideas and then develop and hopefully bring them to screen," noted Andrew Zein, senior VP, creative format development and sales, Warner Bros. International Television Production, in a statement.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the UK-based Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact) are also supporting the event.

"A key part of our current strategy at Pact is to bring our members into contact with international buyers through events such as the NYTVF London festival," noted John McVay, chief executive of Pact in a statement. "We look forward to working with the NYTVF to help UK independent producers build more successful businesses and we hope the relationship blossoms over the coming months and years."

Signature sponsor BBC America will also host the opening session, as well as the event's closing cocktail reception.