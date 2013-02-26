NYTVF Adds Seven Development Partners
The New York Television Festival has added seven development
partners for its 2013 event, including first-time partner BET Networks.
The Viacom network joins returning partners Channel 4, IFC,
MTV, Sundance Channel, truTV and VH1. In total, the festival now has 11
development partners including previously announced deals with Comedy Central,
CW Digital, History and NBC.
All 11 networks have committed to awarding a development
deal to independent artists at the 9th annual festival, which will
take place Oct. 21-26 in New York.
