NYTVF Adds Seven Development Partners

The New York Television Festival has added seven development

partners for its 2013 event, including first-time partner BET Networks.

The Viacom network joins returning partners Channel 4, IFC,

MTV, Sundance Channel, truTV and VH1. In total, the festival now has 11

development partners including previously announced deals with Comedy Central,

CW Digital, History and NBC.

All 11 networks have committed to awarding a development

deal to independent artists at the 9th annual festival, which will

take place Oct. 21-26 in New York.