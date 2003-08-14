NYT ’s Safire joins NewsHour
New York Times columnist William Safire will join PBS' The NewsHour with Jim
Lehrer temporarily to replace commentator David Brooks while Brooks goes on a
limited hiatus to begin his op-ed column for the Times.
Safire will continue his political column and his Sunday column on language.
He will begin with NewsHour in mid-September on the Friday
political roundup with Mark Shields.
