NYT ’s Safire joins NewsHour

New York Times columnist William Safire will join PBS' The NewsHour with Jim
Lehrer temporarily to replace commentator David Brooks while Brooks goes on a
limited hiatus to begin his op-ed column for the Times.

Safire will continue his political column and his Sunday column on language.

He will begin with NewsHour in mid-September on the Friday
political roundup with Mark Shields.